GLO airlines starts flying directly to the Big Easy

Starting Monday, December 14, people in Shreveport have an easier way to get to the Big Easy quickly. GLO, a Louisiana based airline, started their direct flights from Shreveport to New Orleans.

Shreveport Regional Airport will host a launch event for GLO’s newest non-stop service at 10:15 a.m. The first flight is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.

The airline will fly to New Orleans twice a day between Monday and Friday, with one flight each on Saturday and Sunday.

The flights should take about an hour and 20 minutes and cost around $100.

Flying out of Shreveport Regional is convenient for a lot of people in the region, especially since the next best option is a 3 and a half hour drive to Dallas.

Flights to Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta have been on the roster for quite some time, but getting to New Orleans was either driving the 5 hours or taking multiple flights and having travel times longer than just driving.

It's been more than 10 years since Shreveport has had a service directly to New Orleans.

Henry Thompson, A.A.E., IAP, Director of Airports at Shreveport Regional Airport said, "This important route provides a vital link between the Ark-La-Tex region and Louisiana's largest city; a prime leisure and business destination."

Mark Crawford with the airport estimates about 8,000 people flew from Shreveport to New Orleans via Houston, Dallas, or Atlanta in 2014. He hopes that number will grow with the new non-stop flights.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved,