Start Your Day: Colder weather, new flights help holiday travel

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

You'll need a jacket before leaving this morning. In just 24 hours, the temperatures across the ArkLaTex have dropped dramatically from this time yesterday. Later in the day, the sun is expected to return. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden has all the details in your full weather forecast.

For the first time in 10 years, direct flights from Shreveport to New Orleans are available starting today. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live from Shreveport Regional Airport with more details on GLO's new flights. He'll also have important tips people need to know before traveling for the holidays.

In a KSLA News 12 traffic alert, all lanes of I-49 have re-opened after a deadly wreck last night. The crash claimed a man's life just before 10 p.m. near the Kings Hwy. exit.

As of today, Blue Bell ice cream is back on the shelves in some ArkLaTex towns! Blue Bell trucks made an early morning delivery to Albertsons on Richmond Road in Texarkana, Texas. Blue Bell is expected to make it to Louisiana stores by next week.

If you still have some holiday gifts to send out, you've still got one more day to get them there on time. According to some major shipping carriers, the standard post deadline to reach the destination by Christmas is tomorrow.

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and alerts and watch KSLA News 12 This Morning for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Not near a TV? Watch us streaming live in HD here.