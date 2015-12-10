Bossier deputies nab 1 of 2 men suspected of stealing spirits

Darren Anderson (left), 38, of Benton, still is being sought. Bossier sheriff's deputies arrested Jermelra Pegues, 32, of Benton, on Dec. 14 on a charge of theft of goods. (Source: Bossier sheriff's office)

The Bossier sheriff's office has apprehended 1 of 2 men suspected of stealing large bottles of alcohol from a business Dec. 4.

Jermelra Pegues, 32, of the 300 block of Second Street in Benton, turned himself in to Bossier sheriff’s detectives Dec. 14. He was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility on a charge of theft of goods and has since been released on $400 bond.

Deputies still are seeking Darren Anderson, 38, of the 300 block of Caddo Street in Benton, a sheriff's office statement says.

is still wanted for the crime. He is the man who actually picked up the bottles of Grey Goose alcohol and concealed them under his shirt while Pegues distracted the store clerk.

Surveillance video from Dec. 4 shows 2 men entering Cellar Fine Wines and Spirits in the 2100 block of Benton Road about 5:30 p.m. that date. The footage also appears to show 1 of the men distracting the clerk while the other picks up a large bottle of Grey Goose and conceals it under his shirt before walking out of the store without paying. The pair then leave in a dark-colored sedan. The 2 men did the same thing at the same business just before 1 p.m. the next day, authorities say.

Investigators believe Anderson is the man who concealed the bottles of Grey Goose under his shirt while Pegues distracted the store clerk.

Anderson stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has prior theft and drug charges.

Anderson's family has been trying to contact him for about a month, the sheriff's office statement says.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Anderson to call the Bossier sheriff’s office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

