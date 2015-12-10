Natchitoches family seeks answers after man's death

Trevor Bush, 25, was found with a gun shot to the head Monday morning in 400 block of Fairgrounds at the Bayou Gin Trailer Park. (Source: Melanie Bush/ Family member)

Trevor Bush's family looks at picture of him and reflect on his life. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

A Natchitoches man is dead and now his family is pleading for answers from the public and police.

Trevor Bush, 25, was found with a gun shot to the head Monday morning in 400 block of Fairgrounds at the Bayou Gin Trailer Park. He was taken by ambulance to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Trevor Bush's friends and family gathered at Town South Park in Natchitoches Thursday night to honor him with a candlelight vigil. They also hoped someone would come forward with answers so they can get justice.

"Just come forward. Turn yourself in. Just help us out," said his sister Brittany Bush.

No arrests have been made in the case, but the police say it is an active investigation.

"We're trying to use every asset in our arsenal basically to find out exactly what's happened in this specific situation," said Captain Christopher Payne with Natchitoches Police Department. "That's why it's so critically important for any citizen with any information to come forward."

Trevor's family members believe someone in the community may know what happened, and they are now relying on police to crack the case.

Trevor's brother Reginald Bush Jr. said, "We have trust in the Natchitoches police department that they will find whoever did anything involved in it. So for us not to do anything stupid or anything like that, we are leaning on the Natchitoches police department."

Thursday, the family asked everyone to come out to a vigil to remember Trevor and other murder victims.

"I mean everybody out there that wants to change their ways to come out there and show support," said Reginald Bush, Jr. "Not just for my brother, but also for their fallen loved ones, their family members that were lost."

He hopes that showing up to the vigil could be a first step in change.

"If we stand up, show the little kids, the youngsters that's under us that they don't have to be involved in all of that," said Reginald Bush, Jr. "Show them another way then maybe, just maybe things could slow down around here."

Police say anyone with any information, no matter how small or little they think it is should come forward because it could be helpful in solving the case.

Anyone with any information can call Natchitoches police at 318-352-8101 and submit a tip anonymously.

