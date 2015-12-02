Meet the team: Nick Lawton

Nick Lawton is thrilled to be back in Louisiana, joining KSLA News 12 as a Multimedia Journalist in November 2015.

The Minnesota native raised in Dallas, Texas began his reporting career graduating from the University of Oklahoma in 2010 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. While there, he reported and anchored on the student newscast OU Nightly, reporting on everything from OU football games to award-winning stories on statewide insurance scams. He’s proud to have interviewed both Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Sam Bradford and Naismith Award-winning basketball player Blake Griffin in the same year. Boomer Sooner!

His first job in the business was as an overnight news writer at KFOR in Oklahoma City. He took his first reporting job out in the West Texas desert at KWES NewsWest 9 in Midland. There, he reported on 70,000-acre wildfires, oil booms and became intimately acquainted with sandstorms and tumbleweeds as tall as the hood of his car!

Nick is no stranger to Louisiana, becoming a reporter for KNOE in Monroe in 2012 and then on to KTVE/KARD in West Monroe. While in the Twin Cities, he uncovered state investigations into local hospitals, ran with firefighters into burning buildings and even interviewed most of the men of Duck Dynasty! His reporting helped name KTVE/KARD the 2015 Station of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

From there, Nick traveled to the Land of First Flight, becoming the Political Reporter for Time Warner Cable News in Charlotte, North Carolina. There, he waded into coverage of a city’s struggle to overcome a $22 million+ budget deficit and also had the chance to interview Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton.

Dearly missing the taste of a good Po’ boy, Nick knew he wanted his next stop to be back in the Bayou State. He has years of experience going live from the scene, telling stories of people and for people.

When not reporting, he loves to hike and explore the ArkLaTex, volunteer, check out the next greatest Port City restaurant/watering hole and cheer on his Sooners and Dallas Cowboys!

Got a story? He’s your man.

E-mail: nlawton@ksla.com

Twitter: @NickLawtonKSLA