Bossier City man charged with murder in death of father

Bossier City police have arrested a man for murder in connection with the overnight death of his father.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit arrested Steven David Richey, 32, of Bossier City Wednesday morning, charging him with second degree murder in the death of his father, 66-year-old George David Richey.

Police say Richey was fatally wounded during an argument at their home in the 100 block of Magnolia Court.

Police were called to the home at approximately 1 a.m. by Bossier City Fire Department personnel who had already responded there in reference to a man who was unconscious and not breathing. The man, identified as George Richey, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Steven Richey struck his father in the head with his hand during an argument, rendering him unresponsive.

Police say Steven Richey then fled the scene.

In the course of their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Steven Richey, who turned himself in several hours later at the Bossier City Police Department.

He was booked into the Bossier City Jail. Bond is set at $250,000.

