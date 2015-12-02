Man with 4 DWIs convicted of illegally re-entering U.S.

A Mexican national whom Shreveport police arrested on his fourth DWI charge earlier this year faces 10 years in prison for re-entering the United States after being removed from this country.

Saul Abundis Cordova, 39, recently pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote in federal court in Shreveport to to 1 count of re-entry of a removed alien.

Shreveport police arrested Cordova Jan. 15 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to evidence presented during the plea hearing. On July 22, he was convicted of DWI for the fourth time.

Cordova had been removed from the United States to Mexico on at least three previous occasions in 2008, 2009 and 2014. His removal June 12, 2014, occurred after Cordova was convicted of felony possession of cocaine, which results in a sentencing enhancement of a convicted felon, says a statement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley's office.

Cordova is scheduled to be sentenced March 8 on the charge of re-entry of a removed alien. In addition to the prison term, he faces a $250,000 fine and 1 to 3 years on supervised release.

