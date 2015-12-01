Man accused of inappropriate sexual acts with a juvenile

Justin Riley Bell, 31, of Mansfield, La., 2 counts of indecent behavior with juvenile(s) and 1 count of sexual battery. (Source: DeSoto sheriff's office)

A Mansfield, La., man is free on $180,000 bond after being accused of inappropriate sexual acts with a juvenile.

Justin Riley Bell, 31, faces 2 counts of indecent behavior with juvenile(s) and 1 count of sexual battery.

A monthlong investigation into an anonymous tip resulted in a warrant being issued for Bell's arrest, says a statement from DeSoto Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle's office.

Bell was arrested Nov. 30 after turning himself in to the DeSoto sheriff’s office. He was booked into DeSoto Detention Center at 2:25 p.m. and bonded out about 3 hours later.

