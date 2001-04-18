Who Will Benefit From Tooth Whitening?

Am I a good candidate for whitening?

Only your dental professional can tell for sure. In general, people with healthy teeth who have brown, orange, or yellow stains are ideal candidates.

Is whitening safe?

Trust your dentist. The SmileLite Professional Whitening System is so safe that your dentist has selected it over all the other products available.

Are there side effects?

Gum irritation and tooth sensitivity are possible. These symptoms disappear within days of treatment discontinuation.

How soon will I see results?

Most people see improvement within a few days. For some people it may take as long as 2 to 3 weeks.

How long do the results last?

Your teeth will always be lighter than they were. Some patients may need periodic re-whitening, once or twice every 2 to 4 years. Your ability to maintain your 'teeth at their whitest will be influenced by the effectiveness of your oral homecare.

Should I have my teeth whitened?

It is a personal choice. Millions have said yes and received the benefit of a more confident, bright smile. If you still have questions about whitening, Dr. Sheridan will gladly answer them for you.