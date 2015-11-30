Help feed ArkLaTex families in need: KSLA Holiday Food Drive 2015

People across the ArkLaTex dropped off food for the 2014 KSLA News 12 food drive.

During the drive on Wednesday, December 2, you can bring non-perishable items such as cereal, canned vegetables, canned meat, soup and candy to any of the several collection locations we will have set up throughout our viewing area.

KSLA News 12 is once again collecting food this holiday season to help feed ArkLaTex families in need.

During the drive on Wednesday, December 2, people brought non-perishable items such as cereal, canned vegetables, canned meat, soup and candy to several collection locations throughout our viewing area.

Those locations include Yokem Toyota and Word of God Ministries in Shreveport and Wray Ford in Bossier City.

In Natchitoches, items were brought to Legacy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

In Marshall, we were at East Texas Baptist University. In Texarkana, the food was dropped off at Red River Credit Union on Summerhill Rd.

The collection locations accepted donations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The donations will be distributed by local food banks to those in need through partner agencies around the ArkLaTex, including the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank and Mission Marshall.

Four tons of food was collected during the KSLA News 12 Holiday Food Drive in 2014.

Here is the break down of how much was collected this year:

Shreveport

KSLA News 12 - Unknown

1810 Fairfield Ave.

(318) 222-1212

Yokem Toyota - 2 1/2 truck beds full

1199 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

(318) 798-3773

Word of God Ministries - 15 boxes full

6645 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

(318) 364-8977

Bossier City

Wray Ford - Close to 4,000 pounds

2851 Benton Rd.

(318) 686-7300

Natchitoches

Legacy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Roughly 2,500 pounds

1798 Highway 3175 Byp Natchitoches, LA 71457

(888) 556-1751

East Texas

East Texas Baptist University - About 2,500 pounds

1 One Tiger Dr

Marshall, TX 75670

(903) 923-2000

Texarkana, TX

Red River Federal Credit Union - Unknown

4405 Summerhill Rd.

(903) 735-3000

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.