Mother: 'I want to know what she did ... that she deserved to die like that'

A 23-year-old west Shreveport woman never will get to take another silly picture with her 5-year-old son, Aiden, or attend another Thanksgiving program at his school.

"She loved her son, and her son loved her," said Brittany Leann Green's father, Donald Green. "We have to figure out how to tell a 5-year-old that his mom is gone.”

The man accused of fatally shooting Brittany Leann Green is scheduled to be arraigned before a judge Sunday morning in Harrison County, Texas.

Brett Wayne Burnley then will face another hearing at a later time during which a judge will consider the 28-year-old Shreveporter's extradition to Louisiana.

Once he is brought back to Shreveport, Burnley will be booked into Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of second-degree murder. The bond on that charge has been set at $500,000.

Burnley, of the 400 block of Flournoy Lucas Road, reportedly threatened to kill Brittany Leann Green during a dispute between the 2 just after 9:40 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 2700 block of Wisteria Street, according to Shreveport police.

Burnley then left and allegedly returned a few hours later armed with a semi-automatic rifle. Police say he shot Brittany Leann Green multiple times in her upper body.

She was found in the front yard and later was declared dead at the scene.

Burnley drove away in a 4-door car in an unknown direction. Harrison County, Texas, sheriff's deputies arrested him just before 10 a.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of FM Road 134 in Karnack, Texas.

"He just hugged her son yesterday and said 'I love you, buddy'." How can you hug a 5-year-old and then 5 or 6 hours later you kill his mother,” asked Sandra Green, the slain woman's mother.

Green's parents say there were no signs domestic violence.

"Everything was fine hunky-dory," Donald Green said. "That is why sometimes, even if things look fine on the outside, it may not be.

"We thought he was good for her, good to her. We never saw any signs of what this is.”

Just one day earlier, Brittany Leann Green celebrated Thanksgiving Day with her grandmother who is in hospice care. A big smile, a smile Burnley is accused of taking away forever, was on Brittany Leann Green's face.

"Why 23 she's gone,” said Sandra Green. "I want to look him in the face and I want to know what she did so wrong that she deserved to die like that.”

Green's parents have set up the Burying Brittany Green gofundme account to help offset her funeral expenses.

