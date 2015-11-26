Rescue Mission plans on feeding hundreds in Shreveport-Bossier

The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission is worked throughout Thursday morning to serve and deliver hot Thanksgiving meals to anyone who needed it.

Through a partnership with Community Renewal and Shreveport Community Church, the Rescue Mission delivered about 1,000 meals to needy families in the Shreveport-Bossier City Community.

Community Renewal works to gather information about families in need and the Rescue Mission prepares the food.

Originally the Rescue Mission was just going to provide 650 meals, but because of the need in the community they increased that number to about 1,000.

Helping families get a Thanksgiving dinner isn't the only thing the Rescue Mission does.

"We've been existence since 1955. So, this is our 60th year. We provide emergency shelter for those individuals as well as a discipleship training to help break that cycle of homelessness," said Sarah Ardis, development director for the Rescue Mission.

The Rescue Mission also says it's important to remember shelters outside of the holiday seasons since they need help year round.

