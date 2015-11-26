Marshall kicks off annual Wonderland of Lights with special guest

The historic Harrison County Courthouse is once again aglow with the flip of a switch, kicking off the annual Wonderland if Lights. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/ KSLA News 12)

The historic Harrison County Courthouse was lit Wednesday night by special guest from the city of Marshall.

Lola Duncan, the 3-year-old that many in the community rallied behind during her battle with leukemia was there to help officially kick off the 29th annual Wonderland of Lights.

This year, instead of a switch it was a button on a tablet. The guest of honor pressed the button to make it happen.

Lola was recently allowed to return to her home in Marshall. She spent the past month receiving treatment at Cook Children's hospital in Fort Worth.

The lights will be on Tuesdays through Sundays from now until New Year's Eve.

