Salvation Army feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

The Northwest Louisiana Salvation Army has geared up like they do every year, feeding those in need on Thanksgiving Day.

The event opened up to everyone at 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

After putting out a call asking for more turkeys, Commanding Officer Major Edward Binnix says they had more turkeys than they have room for.

With a count of 150 turkeys, around 100 volunteers showed up to show their thanks this Thanksgiving.

Shreveport Shock players also attended the event to help the Salvation Army, saying it's a life changing experience.

"It's just a great feeling, that God put us in the place to give back to the community. Just blessed to be here," says Reggie Hardison, quarterback for the Shocks.

The dinner closed at 2:00 p.m.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can sign up to ring the Salvation Army bell and collect money. Those wishing to volunteer to be a bell ringer can call the Salvation Army at 318-424-3200 and ask to speak to Jennifer.

