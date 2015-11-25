Texarkana, TX police arrest would-be ATM thief following chase

A Texarkana man was arrested Wednesday morning for a burglary from September after police say they stopped him from committing another crime.

Police were called to the intersection of Wildwood Drive and Richmond Road around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious man sitting in the bed of a truck.

The man who was arrested was later identified as 21-year-old Alexius Hill.

The caller told police 2 other men got out of the truck and started walking towards Central Mall in the 2400 block of Richmond Road.

Once officers arrived, the truck was driving north on Richmond Road. Officers noticed the truck did not have a rear license plate and tried to pull it over.

The driver initially stopped on Cowhorn Creek but then sped away and turned onto a dead end, according to police.

When officers caught up to the truck, the passenger and driver were gone.

Hill was arrested for parole violation and his involvement in a burglary that happened September 23 at the River Crossing Apartments. More charges are possible.

Several tools were found in the truck, which lead police to believe Hill and the 2 men that got away were planning to break into an ATM in the Central Mall area.

The owner of the truck and the 2 other men have not been identified.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Texarkana, Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Crime Stoppers at 903-792-STOP (7867).

