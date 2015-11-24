Wreck further impacts traffic where authorities are investigating slaying

Emergency personnel on the scene of a wreck Nov. 24 in which a car ran into the rear of a flatbed truck on eastbound Interstate 20 about mile marker 34 in Bossier Parish. (Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Louisiana state troopers and Bossier sheriff's deputies conduct a follow-up investigation Nov. 24 along eastbound Interstate 20 at mile marker 36 in Bossier Parish. (Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after their car ran into the rear of a flatbed truck.

Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.

It happened a little after 9 a.m. at mile marker 34 on eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish.

The wreck in the left lane caused traffic to back up for miles.

Traffic had slowed for Louisiana state troopers and Bossier sheriff's deputies to further investigate shootings and a wreck nearby Saturday that left a man dead and a woman wounded.

The vehicle wrecked Tuesday has since been moved to the right shoulder. And once again traffic is being shifted to the left lane for the duration of the follow-up investigation.

Meantime, Dora Blake remains in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility for her alleged role in the shootings and wreck Saturday.

The 36-year-old Minden woman was a passenger in a 2014 Nissan Sentra found crashed into trees at mile marker 36 about 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

Blake is accused of fatally shooting her son Patrick Hollingsworth, a 22-year-old also known as Patrick Watkins, in the head as he sat in the driver's seat. She also is accused of shooting a female in the shoulder as the unnamed woman sat in the front seat.

Blake was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility on 1 count each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Her bond has been set at $500,000 on each charge.

Police believe Blake, Hollingsworth and the unnamed women were traveling east on I-20 to Minden or Jonesboro after visiting a Bossier City casino. The trio reportedly had been out celebrating Blake's birthday, Nov. 22.

Blake was taken to a hospital for a medical observation and later arrested.

She is on probation for another felony. Blake was charged with aggravated arson in Minden in 2010. At that time, her last name was Watkins. She pleaded guilty to a charge of simple arson in 2011. That charge was amended orally in court. A sentence of 5 years in prison at hard labor was suspended, and Blake was ordered to pay restitution to the arson victim and to Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. for a total of $18,734.55.

In April 2014, Blake's probation was extended after she failed to pay the arson victim the full amount due. On May 8, 2015, her probation again was extended, this time because her probation officer reported she wasn't making reasonable reparation or restitution to the victim.

The court ordered Blake to continue on probation but be monitored every six months.

She is scheduled to appear Jan. 11 for her next probation hearing.

