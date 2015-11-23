2 boys hurt in grill explosion in serious but stable condition

Two Ashdown, Ark., brothers burned when a barbecue grill exploded remain in serious but stable condition Tuesday morning.

Idie McCullough Jr., 9, and Joseph McCullough, 13, are being treated in the burn unit at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

The two were hurt while trying to light a grill just after 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Wallace Street in Ashdown, Ark., authorities say.

The boys' family is asking for people's thoughts and prayers because both have long road to go, said Jonathan Henry, an uncle. Their recovery is expected to take a few weeks to months with treatment, he said.

The 9-year-old, a student at L.S. Henderson Intermediate School, has burns to 60 percent of his body, including his face, eyes, head, neck, chest and arms.

The 13-year-old, a student at Ashdown Junior High School, is responding to doctors. He has burns to 50 percent of his body, including his face, upper body, chest and legs.

They are very active, energetic youths who like to play football, ride their bikes and play with friends on their block, Henry said.

The brothers are average youths who have "hearts of gold," come from a very good home life, are family-oriented and would do anything for anybody, he added.

They are active in church, occasionally attending Red Oak Baptist but often visiting other churches as well, Henry said.

