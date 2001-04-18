Tooth Whitening Improves Your Smile

There are many causes of tooth discoloration; substances like coffee, cola, and smoking. Some medications and aging can also cause your teeth to stain over time. Your dentist can determine the source of your discoloration, then recommend the best whitening system for you. In most cases the results are striking! Don't be misled by unproven and ineffective over-the-counter whitening solutions. Sheridan Family Dentistry dispenses a simple, safe and effective tooth whitening system that is closely monitored by our clinical staff for maximum results in the least amount of time.

What Is The Tooth Whitening Process?

It is a simple procedure: