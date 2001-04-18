Tooth Whitening - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Ask The Expert: Dental

Tooth Whitening

Tooth Whitening Improves Your Smile
There are many causes of tooth discoloration; substances like coffee, cola, and smoking. Some medications and aging can also cause your teeth to stain over time. Your dentist can determine the source of your discoloration, then recommend the best whitening system for you. In most cases the results are striking! Don't be misled by unproven and ineffective over-the-counter whitening solutions. Sheridan Family Dentistry dispenses a simple, safe and effective tooth whitening system that is closely monitored by our clinical staff for maximum results in the least amount of time.

What Is The Tooth Whitening Process?
It is a simple procedure:

  1. Impressions of your upper and lower teeth are made. From these impressions, your dentist makes custom fitted tooth whitening appliances.
  2. You are fitted with the appliances, which are clear and very hard to detect at a distance. You will be given a professional whitening system and personalized instructions about how to use it.
  3. To keep your teeth free from tartar and plaque, you and your dental professional will plan the proper homecare regimen in order to keep your smile looking good for a lifetime.

    Who Will Benefit From Tooth Whitening?

    Wednesday, April 18 2001
    Just about everyone! You should know, however, that there are some people who may not benefit from treatment.
