Texarkana police search for double murder suspect

Texarkana Police have been working to find a man wanted for murder out of New Mexico.

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) – Texarkana Police have been working to find a man wanted for murder out of New Mexico. He was found and arrested here in the Ark-La-Tex. Authorities say the 22 year old fugitive

Texarkana, AR have released the name of a suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion that turned into a double murder Friday.

Police say they are looking for 27-year-old Justin Damone Johnson for the capitol murder from November 20, 2015 at Beacon Point Apartments in the 2300 block of Arkansas Boulevard.

Detectives determined the home invasion was drug related. Several types of drugs, money and weapons were found at the scene.

The 2 men killed were identified as 22-year-old Trevon Staten and 33-year-old Julian Bolton.

Staten was in his upstairs apartment at Beacon Point when several people charged in and at least one opened fire and fatally wounded him.

Bolton was found dead outside the apartment wearing a mask. Police are not saying what his role might have been in the attempted robbery nor what the relationship was between Staten and Bolton.

Staten's pregnant girlfriend and a small child were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but were unhurt.

Detectives continue to investigate the case and more arrests are expected.

Police believe Johnson is armed and dangerous.

According to court documents, back in August 2010, Johnson was acquitted on 2 counts of first degree murder and 1 count of attempted first degree murder. The 5-day jury trial in Albuquerque, New Mexico was for the murders of Cedric Boykins and his 15-year-old brother, Tevian King, in April 2010. Those murders were reportedly drug-related as well.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is urged to contact the Texarkana Arkansas Police at 903-798-3154 or the Texarkana area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.