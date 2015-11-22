You can now set quiet time on the KSLA News 12 App!

Control when the app sounds are on and off.

One of the tools we use is the push alert mechanism through the free KSLA News 12 app. The application allows us to send alerts to your mobile device at any time day or night.

Throughout a 24-hour period, we send out all types of alerts ranging from breaking news to weather bulletins all the way to minor programming changes or newscast promotion.

We understand these alerts can sometimes interrupt your lives. It is our intention to be there when you need us, but not drive you crazy with intrusions you may feel are not important.

We want to let you know you have the option to choose which alerts you receive and which to ignore.

To see which alerts you currently receive, there are just a few easy steps to take:

1. Open the KSLA News 12 app on your mobile device

2. Tap the three horizontal lines near the top left of your screen. This will open the app menu.

3. Tap the wheel near the bottom right of the menu. this will open the app settings.

4. Choose which alerts you wish to receive by tapping "on" or "off."

If you'd like to opt out of alerts altogether, tap "off" next to "ALERTS."

Here is a short description of the alert classifications:

BREAKING: Breaking and developing news

WEATHER: Weather alerts, including watches and warnings and other weather-related bulletins.

SPORTS: Developing stories in the sports world.

TRAFFIC: Road closures, traffic accidents and other transportation-related news

PROGRAMMING: Information related to KSLA programming, including promotions for newscasts and other programs.

OTHER: All other types of news, events & promotions.

WAKEUP: What you can expect on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

iOS users: All other push alerts except for "BREAKING" alerts will be silent from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Also, new in late August was an option for the user to set "quiet time" for app push alerts. In the same menu where you see alerts, you'll see an option for "quiet time." If you choose to turn quiet time on, you can set specific hours for the app to be silent.

