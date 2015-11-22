Birthday celebration ends with deadly shooting, wreck

The taillights of a car that appears to have crashed into a tree can be seen off the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 20 east of Haughton. (Source: Troy Washington/KSLA News 12)

A Minden woman is facing murder charges for her alleged role in a shooting and wreck Saturday.

Bossier patrol deputies were called to the crash scene around 10:20 p.m., around mile marker 36. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 2014 Nissan Sentra crashed into trees.

Police say 47-year-old Dora Blake told witnesses on the scene that she had been kidnapped and that she shot the two other people in the car.

Detectives found 22-year-old Patrick Hollingsworth (who also goes by Patrick Watkins), dead in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Hollingsworth is Blake's son.

A female passenger, was also found in the front seat with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was taken to University Health hospital in Shreveport with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the 3 were traveling eastbound on I-20 after visiting a casino in Bossier City, heading back to Jonesboro or Minden. The trio was reportedly out celebrating Blake's birthday, which is Sunday, Nov. 22. Police say for unknown reasons, Blake took out a handgun that was in the vehicle and shot the two in the front seat.

“Without any provocation that we know of, she found a gun that her son had in a bag in the backseat of the car and just fired the shot, the two shots,” said Bossier District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.

Blake was taken to the hospital for a medical observation following the crash. She was later arrested on the murder charges.

Detectives say Blake was highly intoxicated.

“They were unable to interview her because of her level of intoxication,” said Marvin, who explained deputies had to wait until Sunday to interview her. “Then I’m told, when they talked to her Sunday, she claims to not have any memory of the whole events, but was very remorseful about what happened, but just did not have the memory of it.”

The crime happened while Blake is on probation for another felony. She was charged with aggravated arson in Minden in 2010. At that time her last name was Watkins, prior to a marriage one year later in June of 2011. Just one month prior to the marriage on May 23, 2011, Blake pleaded guilty to simple arson. Her charge was amended orally in court. She was sentenced to five years hard labor, suspended and ordered to pay restitution to the arson victim and to La Citizens Insurance for a total of $18,734.55.

Blake's probation was extended after not paying the arson victim the full amount of restitution in April of 2014. On May 08, 2015, her probation was extended once again because her probation officer reported she wasn't making reasonable reparation or restitution to the victim. The court ordered Blake to continue on probation, but be monitored every six months.

Her next probation hearing is scheduled for January 11, 2016.

As for this heinous crime, authorities don't know why she allegedly pulled the trigger. However, District Attorney Schuyler Marvin says he will receive a file with more details in a couple of weeks.

Blake was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where she is charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder. Her bond is set at $1 million.

Blake made her first court appearance this morning by video in jail. She was appointed a public defender. No court date has been set.

The shooting remains under investigation.

