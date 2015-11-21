Body found in burning car in Greenwood, La. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Caddo Sheriff's deputies are investigating a body discovered in a burning car Friday night.

Deputies received a call just after 9:30 p.m. from a citizen who said they heard an explosion.

Police say when the citizen investigated the sound, the burning Chevy Impala was discovered on Walden Ferry Road and Elysian Fields. A body was reportedly inside the vehicle.

Identification of the body is pending from the Caddo Coroner.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene as a homicide.

