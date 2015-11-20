Top HS football recruit 1 of 2 N. Webster players arrested on sex charge

North Webster High linebacker Keuntra Gipson, in jersey 32, on the field during a football playoff game Friday evening in Springhill. (Troy Washington/KSLA News 12)

North Webster High running back Devin White, in jersey 40, on the field in Springhill during a football playoff game Friday, the same day he was bonded out of jail after being accused of trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. (Troy Washington/KSLA)

The 2 North Webster High School football players accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl are out on bond and on the field in a playoff game Friday evening.

Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd confirms the arrests of 17-year-old Devin White and 18-year-old Keuntra Gipson, both star players for the North Webster Knights.

White, a running back, is one of the top 2016 recruits in the nation, with interest from top schools including LSU and Alabama. Both he and Gipson, a linebacker, are seniors.

Lynd says the girl, a freshman at North Webster High, was reported missing Thursday night when she disappeared during a community pep rally.

She showed up later that night after being dropped off at the police station, where she spoke to Lynd before being taken to Springhill Medical Center for a physical exam.

White and Gipson came in for questioning and, according to Lynd, confessed to trying to have sex with the girl.

The 2 were arrested Friday morning on a charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, a misdemeanor. Each was released a short time later on $1,000 bond.

Lynd said it has been determined that the sex was consensual. Under state law, there is no crime if the age difference is 2 years or less. If the age difference is 4 full years, it is a misdemeanor. Under state criminal statute, a conviction on that charge can carry a fine of up to $1,000, 6 months in jail or both. Those convicted of this charge are not required to register as sex offenders.

The 2 men would have been charged with a felony if they had been 4 full years older than the 14-year-old girl.

White is 3 years and 7 months older; Gipson is 3 years and 10 months older.

Both took the field Friday evening for a playoff game in Springhill against the Amite High School Warriors, which defeated the Knights in last year's playoffs.

The girl's father said he had been told the 2 would play. As a result, he told KSLA News 12, he planned a "peaceful protest" at the game.

