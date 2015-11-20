Police ID 2 killed in attempted robbery in Texarkana

Texarkana, Ark., police got several 911 calls about shots being fired at an apartment complex where 2 men were found dead. (Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Police are investigating after 2 men were found dead at a Texarkana apartment. (Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Police have released the names of the 2 people who were fatally shot in what appears to be an attempted robbery at a Texarkana, Ark., apartment complex early Friday morning.

Texarkana, Ark., investigators say 22-year-old Trevon Staten was in his upstairs apartment at Beacon Point when several people charged in and at least one opened fire in a drug-related home invasion.

Staten died inside.

A man identified as 33-year-old Julian Bolton was wearing a mask and found dead outside the apartment. Police are not saying what his role might have been in the attempted robbery nor what the relationship was between Staten and Bolton.

Officers were called to the apartment complex in the 2300 block of Arkansas Boulevard about midnight after receiving several 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Harry Hamilton says the renter of the apartment who was found dead is his son.

"Just a nice and easy-going guy. Didn't bother nobody. Just a gentle giant. That's why I can't, I can't just grasp it, you know? Why? For somebody like him to get shot down like that in his own house. He don't bother nobody."

Staten's girlfriend, who is expecting, and has a small child, were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but were unhurt.

There is no word on additional suspects or arrests in connection with the attempted robbery and shooting.

Police are on the scene gathering evidence and say more information will be released when available.

Anyone with information should call Texarkana, Ark., police at (903 798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

