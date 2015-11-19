EPA burn chamber for Camp Minden propellant expected to be completed soon

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) burn chamber that will be used to dispose of millions of pounds of M-6 propellant at Camp Minden could be finished near the end of January.

Thursday, the EPA discussed the results of recent air and soil sampling during a public workshop.

"I'm glad that all of this is public and out in the open. I know I am going to go back to my house and tell all of my family and friends some information that I've gotten here because unless you come here, you're not getting any of this," said Doyline resident Bryan Langford.

The EPA, along with the Louisiana Military Department, will continue to closely monitor on-site conditions and pass that information along to the public.

