Victims' names released; 1 dead in Shreveport double shooting

Shreveport police investigate a shooting in the 1500 block of Natalie Street. (Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have released the names of the victims of a shooting that left a woman dead and a man wounded Thursday evening.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Natalie Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 23-year-old Latoya Bryant lying in a yard suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers found 26-year-old Jamaria Holloway lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police believe he was running from the gunmen.

Both victims were taken to University Health in Shreveport, where the woman later died. Police say while the man appears to have suffered serious wounds, he is expected to survive.

Three men reportedly went up to Bryant and Holloway who were standing in front of the house, and opened fire after an exchange of words, according to police.

Witnesses reportedly told police they saw several people running after the shots were fired.

Police believe all 3 shooters were wearing dark clothing with bandanas covering their faces.

More than a dozen police units were on the scene using K-9s to search the area for the suspected shooters.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website lockemup.org.

