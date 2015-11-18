Young girl hit by SUV after getting off school bus

Green paint is used to mark the position of the passenger side tires of the SUV suspected of hitting a child at Doris Street at Jewella Avenue in Shreveport after she got off a school bus Nov. 18. (Troy Washington/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police work the scene where a child was hit by an SUV after she got off a school bus the afternoon of Nov. 18. (Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

A 5-year-old girl remained in critical condition Thursday morning at University Health after being rushed to the Shreveport hospital for treatment of significant injuries from being hit by a sport utility vehicle.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as Maliyah Steadman was crossing Jewella Avenue after getting off a Linwood Public Charter School bus in the 3700 block of Doris Street, authorities said. That's in the vicinity of Libbey Glass and Calumet Lubricants and 3.7 miles northwest of Linwood Public Charter.

Witnesses reportedly told authorities that the driver of the white 2010 Nissan Pathfinder disregarded the stop sign extended from the bus and was going around another car when his SUV struck the girl.

"This accident appears that it could have been completely avoided," Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The school bus driver followed proper procedures, extending the vehicle's stop sign while letting children off the bus, authorities said.

The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Vincent Hendricks, tried to go around another vehicle and struck Steadman, they said.

"The injuries to the child are pretty significant," Hines said.

"We have investigators from the Shreveport police crash unit to determine how fast the driver may have been going."

Hendricks stopped his vehicle and stayed on the scene until help arrived, police said.

Meantime, other children on the bus looked on, unable to help their classmate, as Steadman was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

"She is in our prayers, along with her family," Hines said. "There were children on the bus who witnessed this incident. Naturally, they are kind of shaken along with their family members that came to pick them up."

No other injuries were reported.

Hendricks was taken to a local hospital, where he submitted to routine toxicology tests as mandated by state law. Afterward, investigators interviewed then released him. Criminal charges might be forthcoming depending upon the outcome of the toxicology tests, police said.

