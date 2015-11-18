Shreveport plastic surgery center to give $5,000 to charity

The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery of Shreveport is giving $5,000 to a charitable organization.

Fourteen different charities are competing for popular votes on the Wall Center Gives Back page.

The charities were nominated for the awards by staff members of The Wall center for Plastic Surgery.

They are:

Voting for the campaign ends on Friday, November 20 and is limited to one vote, per person, per day.

This is the first year for the Wall Center Gives Back campaign.

