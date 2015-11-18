Robbers knock over Texarkana ATM

Texarkana, AR police are searching for the people they believe rammed a stolen van into a drive-thru ATM early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 5:00 a.m. at the Commercial National Bank Branch in the 3200 block of East 9th street in Texarkana, AR.

A witness called police after they saw individuals wearing masks trying to break into the ATM.

"They stated while they were driving by, they observed the van ramming the ATM and called it in as a robbery in progress," said Kristie Bennett with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Police say the people rammed the ATM with a white van so hard it knocked it down and disabled it. The airbags in the van were also deployed and the alarm to the bank went off.

"It's not very often that anybody is able to penetrate these ATMs. They are made specifically that this cannot happen and it was successful," explained Bennett.

No money was taken from the ATM.

While they were investigating, police got a call about a burglary that happened earlier at a business in the 3200 block of East Broad Street. Someone broke into, took several keys and stole a van with a trailer attached.

Police later discovered that the stolen vehicle was the same van used in the attempted robbery.

Texarkana, AR police believe at least 2 people fled the scene and are looking for them in the surrounding area. The exact number or people and genders are not known at this time.

