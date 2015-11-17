CyberReef Solutions moves into One Texas Centre

A new high-tech business has moved into downtown Shreveport.

CyberReef Solutions is now the occupant of One Texas Centre in the 400 block of Texas Street.

It's the first business to be awarded the "Do Business Downtown" grant by the Downtown Shreveport Development Corporation.

Now, One Texas Centre will match the grant to help the business move forward.

The company works to simplify and accelerate safe cellular communications over one of the largest wireless networks in the country.

"Our goal is to have about 25 engineers and scientists working with us to protect the cellular network to ensure that machine to machine communication is safe for cities, for industries like oil and gas, for a variety of applications," said Hilton Nicholson of CyberReef Solutions.

The company plans to hire engineers and technicians over the next 2 to 3 years for new product development and customer support.

