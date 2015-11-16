1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Keithville

Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man for a shooting that left one person dead.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Monday at McGrew mobile home park in the 900 block of Barron Road near Newson Rd. in Keithville.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 44-year-old Harold Addie dead in one of the mobile homes.

Public Information Officer Cindy Chadwick confirmed 18-year-old Garrett Morgan is facing murder charges for the shooting.

Morgan and Addie's step-daughter lived together at the mobile home, according to detectives.

Detectives say Addie was visiting when he overheard an argument between Morgan and Addie's 15-year-old nephew. During a subsequent argument between Morgan and Addie, Morgan allegedly shot Addie in the face.

Chadwick says Morgan reportedly fled the scene after the shooting. He was taken into custody a short time later after surrendering to authorities.

The owner of the mobile home park, John McGrew, who happens to be Caddo Parish Constable for Ward 7, told KSLA News 12 that the suspect and victim had a brief discussion before the suspect pulled out a small caliber gun and shot the victim.

Detectives are interviewing several witnesses.

Morgan is charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held at Caddo Correctional Center without bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.

