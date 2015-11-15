Women stand on bridge to raise awareness about domestic violence

Shreveport police say a shooting and subsequent standoff in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood ended with two people dead and one person injured.

The sign Edwards was waving at the bottom of the Texas Street Bridge (Source: KSLA News 12 Nicolette Schleisman)

Every nine seconds in the U.S. a woman is assaulted or beaten. That is why domestic violence is often described as a silent epidemic. With the holidays right around the corner, one group wants people to know there is help out there.

"It could be you, your sister, even your brother," said Norma Whitaker, the President and CEO of You Are Not Alone Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.

According to Whitaker, there are about 1,500 domestic violence calls a month in Shreveport-Bossier. She says that number has to go down.

Whitaker joined Mitzi Edwards waving a sign that reads, "Stop the War on Women" at the base of the Texas Street Bridge in Bossier City on Sunday.

Edwards is a victim of domestic violence.

"When I decided to end the relationship, it was when my ex tried to actually murder me on Thanksgiving of last year, which was my birthday," said Edwards, whose case is currently in court. "This is someone who literally made me beg for my life. He tried to choke me and beat me to death."

1 in 4 women, 1 in 3 teens and 1 in 9 men are victims of domestic abuse. Edwards, being one, is wanting to raise public awareness that people's lives can be at risk.

"When you turn a victim away, that's asking for help, they could end up dead like Alicia West or Cynthia McCray," said Edwards.

Edwards was able to get some of the help she needed, but is still battling it out in court.

