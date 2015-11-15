3 arrested after fight at Chuck E Cheese's

Three people are facing charges after a fight in Bossier City.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Saturday at the Chuck E Cheese's in the 2500 block of Viking Drive.

Police were called to the scene on reports that several people were fighting inside the business.

When officers arrived, the fight had already broken up but 3 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement.

Police say while there were no serious injuries, one woman was treated at the scene by the Bossier City Fire Department. Authorities say one of the suspects sprayed the victim with pepper spray during the brawl.

As a result of the fight, police arrested 22-year-old Darrin Lamonte Larkins, of Houston, Tx. for disturbing the peace by fighting and possession of marijuana; 21-year-old Rusheka Eshay Fleming of Shreveport for disturbing the peace by fighting and simple battery and 29-year-old Jonathan Wayne Jefferson of Bossier City for disturbing the peace by fighting.

All three were booked into the Bossier City Jail.

The video was originally uploaded to Facebook publicly by a user who has since reportedly removed his page.

(Warning: Language used in the video may be disturbing to some viewers.)

