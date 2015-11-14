America's oldest vet turns 110 in Shreveport

America's oldest veteran blew out his candles and celebrated his 110th birthday Saturday. Frank Levingston may be a Lake Charles resident but he wanted to celebrate the milestone with friends and family in the Arklatex.

Frank Levingston, or 'Uncle Frank' as many people call him, watched Neil Armstrong walk on the moon, witnessed segregation with his own eyes and experienced the woes of inequality. He even survived the great depression.

"Every great event that has happened over the last 110 years he has lived through it," said Frank Levingston’s great niece Shannon Levingston-McCowan.

Army Veteran Frank Levingston served in Italy during World War II.

"I'm shocked and surprised. I never thought I'd be living to see a day like this. I never dreamed of it," said Frank Levingston.

Generations of loved ones gathered around Levingston to salute him for not only standing up for the country when called upon but also serving as a leader of their family.

"My family is my life, I can't explain it," said Levingston.

The Louisiana Army National Guard honored Levingston by presenting him with battalion coins from the 165th combat sustainment battalion, a token the veteran carefully cradled in hands before shedding tears of appreciation.

"He's lived through the devastation and the joys of life," said Levingston-McCowan.

He says his secret to longevity is always telling the truth.

"Always be honest and truthful," added Levingston.

Uncle Frank’s family is certain that he has much more to see but for now, they say they'll enjoy the moment, and a little birthday cake.

In December, Levingston will travel to Washington D.C to visit the World War II Memorial. He also hopes to meet the 'First Family.'

