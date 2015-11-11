Police ID man killed in shooting at W. Shreveport motel

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

The victim's gun was also found at the scene with an empty extended magazine, suggesting a possible shootout. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Officers were called to the Moonrider Inn in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Drive around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired and found the wounded victim.

Police are looking for the person responsible for a deadly shooting at a West Shreveport motel early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Moonrider Inn in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Drive around 12:23 a.m. for a report of shots fired and found the wounded victim.

Alexander James, 31, was shot multiple times in the upper body, police say. He taken to University Health Hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead shortly after.

James' gun was also found at the scene with an empty extended magazine, suggesting a possible shootout. Police are reviewing surveillance footage.

Preliminary evidence suggests James and the shooter knew each other and were engaged in an argument at the time of the shooting.

There is no word on whether police believe anyone else was injured.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspects in custody.

Police believe the shooter left the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information is asked to called Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or www.lockemup.org

