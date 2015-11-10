Kroger Marketplace opens in Bossier City

The Bossier City Council has unanimously approved the use of $7M in riverboat gaming funds to pay for the construction of new roads designed to provide traffic relief in and around a proposed high-end Kroger development off of Airline Dr.

A shopping development in Bossier City is shaping up to bring some popular restaurants and businesses to the area.

Hobby Lobby, Panera Bread, and Panda Express will join the 124,000 square foot Kroger store on Airline Drive, between Home Depot and Walmart.

The Bossier City Council voted unanimously to pass the first reading of the $6 million second phase of the Airline Drive Traffic Relief project.

Even before the new Kroger Marketplace opened on Airline Drive in Bossier Wednesday, it was a busy place. The parking lot was packed with cars, and everywhere you looked, work was happening.

"Oh yeah, we've been waiting for this," said Bill White.

White has lived in Plain Dealing for the last 18 years, and says before the new Kroger, he had to drive to South Shreveport to get to the stores he likes, but that's not the case anymore.

"To us, it's wonderful that it's coming to North Bossier," he said.

Besides the 300 jobs the store will create, there will also be several other restaurants and businesses as part of the development.

One of the businesses is Jimmy John's. Owners Alli and Patrick Walsh run the Shreveport location, and are excited about being able to expand in North Bossier.

"We love to be in places where there's lots of volume, and traffic, and people around," said Patrick Walsh.

But since a large portion of Jimmy John's business is with deliveries, traffic on Airline is a concern.

"It makes it difficult sometimes for our drivers to get out and give that service level that we want to provide," he explained.

But Bossier City has a plan in place to help alleviate some of that. It's in the form of a traffic relief road. Eventually, the road that starts at Viking Drive will go all the way down to Douglas. It's a $10 million project that not only includes construction for roads, but also the infrastructure for the development.

"That was one of the main things that made it so attractive. Being able to alleviate some of that traffic, and again giving our drivers a way to get places without having to be on Airline," said Walsh.

The northern part of the traffic relief road is already opened, but the second phase will not open till early 2016.

