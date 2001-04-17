Your Wisdom Teeth

Why Are Wisdom Teeth Removed?

Extraction of third molars can protect the overall health of the mouth. It is generally recommended when the following conditions occur:

Wisdom teeth only partially erupt. This leaves an opening for bacteria to enter around the tooth and cause an infection. Pain, swelling, jaw stiffness and general illness can result.

Impacted wisdom teeth may continue growing without enough room,damaging adjacent teeth.

A fluid-filled sac (cyst) or tumor forms, destroying surrounding structures such as bone or tooth roots.

What to Expect of the Procedure

Before surgery, Dr. Sheridan will explain what to expect, have you sign a consent form and give you personalized instructions to follow. Keep in mind these general items to help your surgery go smoothly. Wear loose, comfortable clothing and arrange to have someone be with you after surgery. Extractions can be performed under local or general anesthesia. Following surgery, you may experience some swelling and mild discomfort, which is part of the normal healing process. Cold com­presses can help decrease the swelling and medication prescribed by your dentist can help decrease the pain. You may be instructed to drink only clear liquids following surgery and later progress to soft foods. Some patients experience numb­ness or tingling following surgery. Normal sensation usually returns in a period of time. Occasionally, a dry socket occurs when the blood clot breaks down earlier than normal. A dressing placed in the socket protects it until the socket heals.