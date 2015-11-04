6-year-old dead in wake of shooting in Marksville involving city marshals

The victim was in his vehicle when he was reportedly shot in the left hand by an unknown suspect.

6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, who died following a shooting incident in Marksville involving city marshals. (Source: Facebook)

A 6-year-old is dead in the wake of a shooting in Marksville involving city marshals, according to Louisiana state police.

It happened about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 3 on Martin Luther King Drive.

Preliminary indications are that city marshals from Avoyelles Parish Ward 2 "discharged their duty weapons at a vehicle at the conclusion of a pursuit," says a statement released by state police.

The child was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver is in critical condition, the statement says.

Personnel from the investigative arm of state police's Alexandria field office are investigating at the request of the Marksville Police Department.

KALB-TV is reporting that the Avoyelles coroner has identified the child as Jeremy Mardis, a first-grader at Lafargue Elementary in Effie, and the driver as Chris Few, the boy's father.

