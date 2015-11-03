Bossier City teen with autism found safe

Since returning home, 14-year old Joseph LaCour has received an outpouring of love from his family who are happy he's home safely.

Shreveport police tell KSLA News 12 that Joseph Allen LaCour has been found safe.

A teenager who has autism and can't talk has been found safe after being reported missing early Tuesday morning.

Bossier City police say 15-year-old Joseph LaCour was found just before 8 a.m. near Shaver at Fuller streets.

Before then, he last was seen when he went to bed at 10:30 p.m. Monday. About 3 a.m. Tuesday, his family noticed he was not at home.

LaCour was missing for almost 18 hours back in January. He wandered off in an effort to keep up with his routine.

Police say Joseph walked all night Jan. 4 and wound up about 15 miles from his home because he wanted to go to his family's church.

