Louisiana State Fair will be open Tuesday

The State Fair of Louisiana will be open Tuesday, Nov. 3.

That's the word just in from marketing director Russell Adams. "We will be open Tuesday to make up for the adverse weather we've been having the past 2 weeks."

Further details about Tuesday's operations at the Fair Grounds in Shreveport will be released Monday, he said. KSLA News 12 will bring those to you as soon as they are available.

The State Fair reopened Wednesday after having been shut down or open on a limited basis for 4 days.

On Oct. 24, inclement weather forced the State Fair to cancel the evening concert that was to have featured Frank Foster and Lainey Wilson. Carnival rides and attractions were not operating. The State Fair of Louisiana Pro Rodeo went on as scheduled in Hirsch Memorial Coliseum. Otherwise, the State Fair was open that day with very limited exhibits and food vendors.

Officials also decided Oct. 24 to close the State Fair on Oct. 25 as well due to continued weather concerns. The State Fair was closed Monday and Tuesday as originally scheduled.

