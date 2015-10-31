Ill teenager receives gift from Make-A-Wish Foundation

Two weeks ago, 16 year old Cody Hollowoa and his family received a diagnosis that would change their lives forever. Today, a dream came true for him to lift his spirits.

Cody Hollowoa, 16, is battling stage 4 colon cancer and while he's fighting for his life, Saturday the Make-A-Wish Foundation stepped in to bring a smile to Cody's face.

"I was like get out of my golf cart you, I want to drive," said Hollowoa in regard to receiving his gift and kicking his father off the cart.



Cody wished for his own golf cart, to help him get around. The teenager was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month but isn't letting anything keep him down.

He says he plans on sleeping in the golf cart Saturday after taking everyone on a ride.

We're told it only took him a few seconds to decide what he wanted that's because it will help him and others.

"Helping people he wants to help people, he wants to put stuff on the back of it so he can carry it for them and he just enjoys doing things for other people," said Joyce Winslow with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.



Cody's mother works at Delta Downs and he enjoys helping at the horse track. Earlier in October, the KSLA News 12 weather team met with Cody who loves weather.

The team made him an honorary member of the StormTracker 12 team.

