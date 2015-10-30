Businesswoman retiring after more than 60 years

A piece of Shreveport history is saying good-bye.

After being in business downtown for more than 60 years, Lena Thomason is retiring.



"We have some faithful customers around all from East Texas and Minden, in that area," said Thompson, owner of Lena's Shoe Gallery. "They've been very faithful to us."

She spent years working at Rubenstein's Department Store in the 500 block of Milam Street and, later, as owner of her own shop at 501 Milam.



There will be a celebration in her honor from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Lena's Shoe Gallery.

So stop by to say farewell and have a piece of cake.

