Bonnie and Clyde Museum remains open

The agreed-upon deadline for a Gibsland museum to vacate the building in which it's housed has come and gone and the attraction remains open there, for now.

The clock is ticking for the fate of a popular museum. A leaky roof has the owner of the Bonnie and Clyde Museum thinking about packing up and taking his treasures elsewhere.

Bonnie and Clyde Museum could be leaving Gibsland

The Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum remains open in Gibsland.

A leaky roof kept the future of the museum in limbo earlier this month. Now, the museum's owner, Perry Carver, says he's paying for the building's new roof.

Earlier this month, Carver said if the roof was not repaired by his self-imposed deadline of Oct. 31, he would be out.

Carver said last week's storms also flooded out the museum and damaged some of the artifacts inside.

But for now, the museum remains open for visitors.

The museum occupies the former site of Rosa's Cafe, also known as Ma Canfield's Cafe, where the infamous outlaws Bonnie Elizabeth Parker and Clyde Champion Barrow ate their last meal. Barrow was wanted for murder, robbery and kidnapping.

