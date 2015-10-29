A monster may be lurking in SWAR

A documentary soon will draw attention to the town of Fouke. If you ask people there about monsters, you might hear a few tell you they've seen one.

Fouke, Arkansas. A quiet town nestled between Shreveport, La., and Texarkana, Ark., that just last weekend celebrated its 3rd annual Bogg Creek Festival.

Home to just more than 800 people, and some say a monster.

The elusive creature goes by many names. Bigfoot. Sasquatch. Yeti. But in Fouke, it's the Boggy Creek Monster, or simply the Fouke Monster.

The earliest known sighting of the creature is said to be in 1908, but encounters are reported on nearly a weekly basis, according to locals.

Tom Zorn says his first run-in with the monster was back in the 1950s.

"That night, something comes up the drive. Crunch. Crunch. By the third time he had stepped in our drive, and I turned and said 'Momma?' and she looked at me and said 'I hear it'."

These footsteps draw closer and closer until Tom knows there's something right outside the house.

"As he comes up to the first window, I've got the pistol pointed at the second window. And I can't see my hands it's so dark.

"He gets to the second window, comes down with his foot, boom. As that foot hit, I fired three rounds.

"Total quietness, no breathing, no screaming, no running. Nothing," Tom recalled.

Another encounter comes from a man who now tries to find the monster. William Lunsford was a teenager walking down a road when he saw something strange.

"And this thing was on the side off the road. He had squatted down, and he had a limb in front of his face. And he stands up. he lifts this limb and then he keeps standing up."

Lunsford stood frozen in fear.

"And he looks at me, and he's just wobbling, but you can see his eyes. They're as black as coals. It looked like he was reading my mail, and I just thought "Oh my gosh!" I knew what I was seeing. He sits there for a minute. He teeters, and turns and just that quick. In two steps, he was in the woods."

So the next time you happen to be in Fouke, or maybe even enjoying a nice stroll by Boggy Creek. Keep your eyes pealed and you might spot that monster that lurks just beyond the tree line.

The movie "The Legend of the Boggy Creek Monster," which was made in the 1970s, tells some of these stories.

In spring 2016, cameras will return to Fouke to shoot a documentary to tell even more personal encounters with the creature that lurks in Southwest Arkansas.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.