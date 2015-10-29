Mother of teen shot asks to stop the violence

Counselors are on site Wednesday morning at Woodlawn Leadership Academy to work with students and staff to help them deal with an overnight shooting in their community, said Caddo Parish Public School spokesperson Mary Nash-Wood.

The mother of the 15-year-old Shreveport girl who was wounded during a triple shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex is speaking out, begging for the violence to stop.

"Due to violence, my child was harmed in the home that she's supposed to be safe in," said Tiasa Maxie, Tranautica Webb's mother.

Detectives say 36-year-old Verdina Crichlow was fatally shot Tuesday night at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments. Tranautica Webb, 15, and 43-year-old Tammy Harris were shot several times and are still recovering.

"To see my child like that, it hurts," said Maxie.

She says her daughter is still in critical condition after she was shot 10 to 15 times Tuesday night.

"I thank God that she's still here, but she didn't deserve to go through this at all. And due to her going through this, it should be a lesson to learn. Stop the violence please," said Maxie.

Maxie says her daughter is a straight-A student, and goes to church every Sunday with her great grandmother. But, now the girl everyone calls Angel, is hooked up to machines at the hospital.

"She doesn't deserve this. Lesson to learn. It's my wake up call. And it should be others wake up call too. Let's help stop the violence, please," said Maxie.

The teen was at the home she shares with her father in the 700 block of West 68th street.

Shreveport Police have arrested two people who they believe committed the crimes, 29-year-old Sherman Fredieu and 24-year-old Scarlett Groce.

KSLA News 12 spoke with a woman, who did not want to be identified, about the day the shooting happened. She said she heard from a friend that there was going to be a shooting at the apartments. The woman said it was out of the ordinary, and out of precaution, she got her sister and herself out of their apartment.

"As soon as I told my sister to go across the field, the boy and the young lady were coming toward me." She continued, "and he was like 'have you seen a light skinned male walking through here' and I was like 'no is everything ok?' He was like 'no I'm about to fire this up or whatever, I'm going to kill everybody in here.' I thought he was playing."

She added a few minutes later, "we heard gunshots or whatever and that's when I turned around and ran back in the field. And that's when I think about two or three minutes later, they ran back in the field the female and the male."

The woman explained someone ran into the apartment as soon as the suspects fled.

"He came back out and said 'they're shot! They're shot!' And when I ran in there and looked, they were gagging for air. And I kept saying 'Miss V! Miss V!' She wasn't saying anything, she kept trying to turn her head toward me, but her head was stuck."

We asked her if she saw the 15-year-old girl, she told us, "they like kicked her door open, and like she was in there doing her homework in there you could tell because the stack of books were open and her pencil and tablet were right there. And the only thing I heard her say was 'Daddy! Daddy!' And I ran out of the house and started yelling."

Maxie said she does not know the two who were arrested. Instead, she is focusing on her daughter.

"What she's going through, how she felt, and she might be traumatized for the rest of her life," said Maxie.

Both Fredieu and Groce were booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Thursday, they were transferred to the Caddo Correctional Center. Fredieu is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of second degree murder. His bond is set at $1.1 million.

Groce is charged with principal to second degree murder. Her bond is set at $500,000.

