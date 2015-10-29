2 arrested in Shreveport triple shooting

Counselors are on site Wednesday morning at Woodlawn Leadership Academy to work with students and staff to help them deal with an overnight shooting in their community, said Caddo Parish Public School spokesperson Mary Nash-Wood.

Counselors are on site Wednesday morning at Woodlawn Leadership Academy to work with students and staff to help them deal with an overnight shooting in their community, said Caddo Parish Public School spokesperson Mary Nash-Wood.

Shreveport police have arrested two people they believe are responsible for shootings that killed one woman and wounded 2 other females Tuesday.

Still being held in Shreveport City Jail on Thursday morning are Sherman Elbert Fredieu, 29, of the 900 block of Westgate Drive in Bossier City, and his alleged accomplice Scarlett Groce, 24, whose residence listed on booking records is on Woodlawn Avenue in Natchez.

The shootings happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in the 700 block of Central Street in Shreveport.

That's where police found Verdina Crichlow, 36, Tammy Harris, 43, and Tranautica Webb, 15, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. All three were taken to University Health in Shreveport, where Crichlow later died. Webb remained in critical condition and Harris was in fair but stable condition early Thursday morning, a nursing supervisor said.

Preliminary information and evidence suggest the females were shot by Fredieu and Groce, investigators say.

Authorities arrested Fredieu at his workplace on Barksdale Air Force Base at 5 p.m. Wednesday and took him to Bossier City Jail, where he was booked as a fugitive. He then was transferred to Shreveport police headquarters, where he was interviewed by detectives before being booked into Shreveport City Jail at 10:11 p.m. He now is charged with one count of second-degree murder and 2 counts of attempted second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.

Groce was found at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at her residence at Cordova Apartments in the 900 block of Westgate Drive in Bossier City and she volunteered to go to Shreveport police headquarters to be interviewed by investigators, authorities say. She was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 9:55 p.m. on one count of principal to second-degree murder.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.