Family of 2 of the triple shooting victims speaks out

Shreveport police have released the names of the victims in a triple shooting that claimed one woman's life.

Detectives say 36-year-old Verdina Crichlow was fatally shot Tuesday night. They also confirmed that 43-year-old Tammy Harris and a 15-year-old girl were wounded. Family members tell KSLA News 12 that the 15-year-old is Tranautica Webb. Family members also tell KSLA News 12 that Webb is Crichlow's step-daughter.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in the 700 block of West 68th Street.

Police say the 3 females were shot multiple times and taken to University Health with life-threatening wounds. Crichlow was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Shreveport hospital, while Harris and Webb continue to recover from their wounds.

Crichlow's family is heartbroken after two of their family members were shot multiple times and they do not have any answers as to why.

"The only thing I know and I was told that my sister was gone, and whoever the people that were in the house were telling her 'get there, there's some people at your house and I don't know what's going on' and when my sister got there, that's when all this occurred," said Angela Metcalf, Verdina's sister.

According to police, all three of the victims were shot multiple times. Metcalf says her sister was shot 28 times, and Webb, Metcalf's niece, was shot 10 to 15 times.

"My niece she goes to school, she's smart, 4.0, she plays basketball, she does a lot of stuff. She doesn't bother anyone. She's innocent too," said Metclaf.

Counselors were on site Wednesday morning at Woodlawn Leadership Academy to work with students and staff to help them deal with the deadly shooting in their community, Caddo public schools spokeswoman Mary Nash-Wood said.

Community members were on hand Wednesday morning at another Caddo Parish school near the shooting scene, according to Nash-Wood. They greeted students at Caddo Middle Career to offer a friendly face as the youths arrived on campus coming off of Tuesday night's incident.

"Whenever something happens in the community, we don't necessarily realize how this effects our children. I have the privilege of working in the mental health field and dealing with some of the circumstances that our children have to deal with on a daily basis. We just want to make sure that their environment doesn't change so much to where it affects to where they can't receive the education that they really need," said Ryan Williams, one of the people who went to Caddo Middle Career and Technology to help students cope.

Police still are searching for the gunman, who is described as a black male who stands about 6 feet tall and last was seen wearing a red sweatshirt or jacket and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

