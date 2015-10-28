Scott Joplin mural restored in downtown Texarkana, TX

Onlookers gathered Tuesday for the ribbon cutting ceremony of a restored Scott Joplin mural in downtown Texarkana, TX.

Back in July, city leaders made the decision to restore the landmark mural painted on the side of a business at the intersection of West 3rd and Main.

Joplin's great niece LaErma White had the honor of officially dedicating the mural. She also painted the first stroke to refresh the mural when restoration began.

The mural was painted in 1984 in honor of the Texarkana native Scott Joplin.

The Father of Ragtime music was born in Texarkana in 1867 and died in 1917. Some of Joplin's works include Treemonisha, Maple Leaf Rag and The Entertainer.

