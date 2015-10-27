Council approves new amended regulations for Little Free Libraries

Upset and disappointed, that's how residents are reacting to the Shreveport and Caddo Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission's decision to shut down this little free library in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.

The Shreveport City Council voted Tuesday to introduce an ordinance regulating book swap boxes called Little Free Libraries, but not all book lovers think the government regulation is a good idea. The proposed idea isn't final, another vote on the issue is expected at their October 13 meeting.

Restrictions on the book swap boxes is now a lot more lenient.

Tuesday, the Shreveport City Council unanimously approved new amended regulations.

Earlier this year, the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) declared the book swap boxes a zoning violation and sent a Highland couple a cease and desist letter of their tiny library on their property. The MPC claimed the program was a commercial business in a residential area.

Since the city "threw the book" at the Little Free Library in the 500 block of Wilkinson, numerous people set up books along their sidewalks to show support for Little Free Libraries.

After an outcry from residents in the City of Shreveport, it wasn't long before the city council passed a moratorium allowing Little Free Libraries in the city until the MPC could re-write city ordinances allowing the tiny libraries.

Back in September, the city council introduced an amended ordinance to allow Little Free Libraries, but with regulations. The original proposed ordinance would require someone wanting to set up a Little Free Library to pay a $50 fee, submit design plans to the city and have an on-site inspection.

But on Tuesday, the council voted on new amended regulations that tosses out the previous proposed regulations.

Now, one of the only regulations is the requirement that in commercial districts, the boxes cannot be in the required front yard set-back. In all residential districts, they can be in the front yard.

There are 15,000 Little Free Libraries around the world that are meant to encourage literacy by offering free books in communities.

