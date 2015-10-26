Caddo prosecutors to seek death penalty for accused cop killer

The Shreveport man accused of fatally shooting a Shreveport police officer in August has been indicted on a charge of first degree murder.

Grover Cannon, 27, has been indicted on a charge of first degree murder in the fatal shooting of SPD Officer Thomas LaValley.

We're learning much more about the criminal history of Grover Cannon, the Shreveport man captured after a citywide manhunt in the murder of police officer Thomas LaValley Wednesday night, August 5.

New details emerge about accused killer of SPD officer

Exactly 3 weeks before this week's fatal shooting of a Shreveport Police officer, investigators say the man accused of that crime was the gunman in a different shooting that sent a man to the hospital with 3 gunshot wounds.

Darren Williams says he was shot 3 times by Grover Cannon 3 weeks ago.

Family and friends along with the Shreveport community are mourning the loss of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley, who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night.

Close friends remember SPD officer killed in the line of duty

The mother of the man arrested for killing a Shreveport Police officer said on the night Officer Thomas LaValley was killed, even she left the family's home, worried over her son's erratic behavior.

Ramona Cannon spoke to KSLA News 12 outside the home where Officer Thomas LaValley was killed in one week ago.

Mother: 'I saw a look in my son that scared me'

The Shreveport man accused of fatally shooting a Shreveport police officer in August pleaded not guilty Monday morning to a charge of first degree murder.

Grover Cannon, 27, entered the plea at an arraignment in Caddo district court Monday morning.

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for Cannon if convicted.

A Caddo Parish grand jury returned the indictment against on October 15.

Cannon was captured after a citywide manhunt following the murder of officer Thomas LaValley on August 5. LaValley was shot while responding to a suspicious persons call inside a Queensborough home when, according to court testimony, Cannon opened fire.

Of the 15 shots fired, one came from a 9 mm handgun. The rest came from a .40 caliber handgun. LaValley was shot 6 times.

LaValley's service weapon, Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, has not been recovered. The reward for its recovery has been raised to $5,000.

Cannon was already wanted on a charge of attempted second degree murder from a shooting in mid-July.

Cannon remains held without bond for the first degree murder charge. His bond for second degree murder charge is $150,000. He was also charged with possession of a firearm. His bond for that charge is set at $100,000.

He is due back in court on all of those charges on December 21.

